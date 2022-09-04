Uttarakhand police collaborates with IIT Roorkee for Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2022

The Uttarakhand police on Sunday collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) to organise 'Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2022'.

Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2022 aims at generating technology-based solutions for SMART policing as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participants from all across the country reached the IIT to participate in the 4-day hackathon inaugurated today.

Out of 810 teams with 1700 students registered for the event, only 40 teams reached the grand finale at IIT Roorkee, which was marked with the presence of guests from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), central agencies, and state police.

"The teams should focus on the solution of the problem statement. The solution can be of only two types, a new solution or an affordable solution. So, teams should present the solution such that Uttarakhand police can implement it," said IPS Amit Sinha, ADG, Uttarakhand Police.

Meanwhile, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director of IIT Roorkee highlighted, "As a country, we have now recognised the importance of technology for solving real-life problems. As more hackathons are conducted, we as a society are growing wiser in conducting them. The experience of the working generation needs to be used in tandem with the younger generation as the younger generation is more aware of newer technologies and can adapt at a faster pace."

"The senior police officials here have put in a lot of effort for framing this Hackathon's problem statements so that they are inspired from real situations," he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Special Task Force (STF) Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj also presented his thoughts on the police team's expectations from the hackathon participants while also mentioning about the three pillars, i.e., affordability, accessibility, and adaptability of the solutions developed in the hackathon.

Professor Akshay Dvivedi, Dean, SRIC, IIT Roorkee, congratulated all participants who were selected for the final round of the hackathon. He assured the participants that the entire Uttarakhand police, faculty of IIT Roorkee, and the team of volunteers will be available to facilitate them in finding solutions to improve cyber security.

It was asserted that the outcomes of this event would result in many steps towards fulfilling their dreams and concur with the vision of the Prime Minister of India.

The event was also graced by the presence of Uttarakhand police's DIG Barinderjeet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Ankush Mishra.

( With inputs from ANI )

