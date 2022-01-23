Uttarakhand polls: Congress releases names of 53 candidates

The Congress party has released the list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal to contest from Srinagar Assembly seat.

Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev Arya, who joined Congress from BJP in Oct, got tickets from Bajpur and Nainital respectively.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

