Uttarakhand Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Severe Waterlogging in Khatima, Daily life Disrupted (Watch Video)

Torrential rains have led to severe waterlogging in various parts of Khatima, located in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The Banushi Toll Plaza has been significantly affected, with the entire area submerged under several feet of water. The manager of Banushi Toll Plaza, Akhand Pratap Singh, described the dire situation, stating, "Water started collecting here the day before yesterday and by the night everything got submerged. We don’t have electricity right now. There was up to 6 feet of water. We somehow reached the building and spent a day."

Residents and commuters are facing immense difficulties due to the flooding, which has disrupted daily life and hindered transportation. Emergency services are on high alert, and efforts are underway to address the waterlogging and restore normalcy in the affected areas. Local authorities are urging people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until the situation improves. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand, bringing the life to still, with the prediction of extremely heavy rains till July 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert’ for the state. Water level of the Ganges in Rishikesh witnessed a significant surge. With the water level reaching the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, the SDRF issued an alert for the travellers and warned them to avoid staying at the ghats at night.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting with the Kumaon Commissioner, District Magistrates of Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh and other concerned officials through video conferencing from Gopeshwar (Chamoli) regarding the excessive rainfall in the area, the damage caused by it and relief and rescue operations. During this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations, the departments to work in mutual coordination and be prepared for every possible situation.