Uttarakhand Rains: Road Collapse in Rudraprayag Amid Heavy Downpour (Watch Video)

A road collapsed in Rudraprayag district early Thursday due to heavy rains, PTI reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties. The collapse has disrupted traffic in the area. The state has been experiencing intermittent rainfall over the past few days, leading to overflowing rivers and streams.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand Rains: A road collapsed in Rudraprayag due to heavy rains earlier today.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/mjaliRiX1Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2024

In Tehri Garhwal, a cloudburst triggered a flash flood-like situation. The Bal Ganga and Dharam Ganga rivers are in spate, disrupting road connectivity to dozens of villages in the upper regions. The Ganga river's water level in Haridwar and Rishikesh is nearing the danger mark.

Read Also | Uttarakhand Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Cuts Off Road Connectivity in Tehri Garhwal (Watch Video)

Schools in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar are closed on Saturday due to a heavy rain alert. In Chamoli district, debris from a hill buried two vehicles, according to Jagran.com.

On Thursday night, at least 100 pilgrims were trapped in Gondar near Bantoli Sangam in Rudraprayag district when the only bridge over the Morkhanda river collapsed after heavy rainfall. The pilgrims were en route to the Kedar Madhyamaheshwar temple, a site linked to the Mahabharat period.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in Dehradun and Bageshwar districts. A yellow alert is in place for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri, Nainital, and Pithoragarh districts, warning of several rounds of heavy rain.