Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues five people stranded on island in Sahaspur river in Dehradun

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saved the lives of five people stranded on an island in a river in Sahaspur, Dehradun on Sunday.

A spokesperson said that the SDRF was informed by the Disaster Control Room Dehradun last night that the water level in the river of Sahaspur has increased exceedingly due to excessive rainfall, due to which some people are trapped on the island built on the river.

After reaching the spot, the SDRF rescue teams brought five people trapped on the island back to the shore through rafts.

According to the weather department's latest forecast, an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over parts of the plains of northwest India, Uttarakhand on September 25-26, and Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on September 25.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Monday, with a forecast of thunderstorms, and lightning with intense showers at isolated places.

The Gangotri highway remained shut for vehicular movement at Helgu Gad due to the continuous rock and boulder falls over the past week, leading pilgrims to make alternate arrangements to stay at Gangnani and Bhatwadi in the Uttarkashi district.

The state received 9.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, recording nearly 72 per cent excess than the average, according to the weather bureau.

Haridwar district reported a maximum of 29.6mm rainfall, recording a 449 per cent excess.

Dehradun district received 16.9mm of rainfall, while Rudraprayag, where the Kedarnath shrine is located, reported 3.1mm of rain in the same period, registering a shortfall of 43 per cent from the normal. Uttarkashi, where Gangotri and Yamunotri are located, reported 9.3mm rainfall, registering a departure of 53 per cent from normal. Chamoli, where the Badrinath shrine is located, recorded 9.8mm rainfall, registering a departure of 35 per cent from normal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor