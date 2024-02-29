Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescuer’s Home Demolished in Delhi: We Will Be Providing Him a House Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader and MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday, February 29, there were some legal issues regarding the house of Uttarakhand tunnel rescuer Wakeel Hassan. He assured that the Modi government will give him a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday demolished the house of a member of the team that played a crucial role in rescuing the 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara last year.

The home of the rescue worker, Hassan, was demolished because it was part of an encroachment in the village Khajuri Khas in northeast Delhi, the authority said. The land was part of planned development land, the DDA officials said.

Hassan expressed his disappointment as his family were lodged in the police station and his son was beaten up by authorities and received injury. "We were sent to the Police station, my children, my wife and I were kept in the Police station...my son was beaten up, and he is injured," Hassan said to news agency ANI.

"We did such good work, but in return, my house has been razed," said Wakeel Hassan. The demolition has left them homeless, with no place to shelter or protect their children.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said he has looked into the matter and will ensure that Hasan gets the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Union government’s affordable housing scheme. Hasan was among 12 rat-hole mining experts employed by Delhi-based Rockwell Enterprises who manually drilled through the debris in the partially collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel to rescue 41 trapped workers in November.