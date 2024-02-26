V-P Dhankhar calls upon legislatures to play key role of enlightening executive

Aizawl, Feb 26 Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called upon the legislatures to play the decisive role of enlightening the executive and ensuring that the nation progresses in right direction.

Addressing the 9th Mizoram Assembly, Dhankhar described the state of Mizoram as full of hope and possibilities and urged the state to work through the wisdom of the legislature to unleash opportunities.

"In tandem and togetherness, evolve a mechanism so that youth of your state can take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead... It is time for you to unlock these and reward the nation and state with progress," he said.

Praising the discipline and decorum displayed by members of the Mizoram Assembly, the Vice-President described it as worth emulating by others.

Noting that the performance of the Assembly was "quite close to that of the Constituent Assembly in terms of decorum", Dhankhar stressed that such an ecosystem benefits the state as well as the nation and the people prosper.

Referring to the election (on November 7, 2023 polls) of three women members in the state Assembly for the first time, the Vice-President noted the significance of the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' mandating one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

"We are fast heading towards women-led development... This involvement of women in Lok Sabha and Legislatures will be transformational in evolution of policies and governance," Dhankhar stressed.

Praising the successful transformational role played by the 'Act East Policy', Dhankhar stressed the crucial role played by the North-East Council in construction of more than 12,000 km of road, 700 MW power plants and establishment of many national institutions.

"The last decade has been the Golden Era of the northeast... the region has seen unprecedented, exponential growth during this period," he said.

The Vice-President also highlighted the exponential rise in physical and digital connectivity and their game changing potential resulting from the remarkable focus on northeast India with a separate department -- Development of North Eastern Region.

Emphasising on the tourism and horticulture potential of the state, Dhankhar said: "Mizoram is gifted with incredible beauty and cultural richness."

"Mizoram is a dream destination for tourists. Surrounded by lush green hills and villages. These developmental activities will enhance tourism in the area."

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Mizoram Assembly members and other dignitaries were also present.

