V-P Radhakrishnan asks JNU graduates to boost nation-building

New Delhi, Jan 12 Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Monday, urged fresh Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) graduates to dedicate their knowledge and skills to nation-building.

Addressing the ninth Convocation of JNU, V-P Radhakrishnan emphasised that education and proper training alone would enable India's youth to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047.

He recalled the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and stressed education must go beyond degrees to build character, strengthen intellect and empower individuals to stand on their own feet.

The Vice-President urged graduates to uphold three core responsibilities -- intellectual honesty in the pursuit of truth, social inclusion to reduce inequalities, and active contribution to national development.

He called upon them to remain guided by constitutional values and India's civilisational ethos, and to always respect their parents and teachers.

Highlighting India's civilisational tradition of knowledge, Vice-President Radhakrishnan referred to ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila and noted that Indian scriptures and classics, from the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita to Kautilya's Arthashastra and Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural, have consistently placed learning at the centre of societal and ethical life.

He underlined that true education shapes conduct and character, and is not limited to the acquisition of degrees.

The Vice-President stressed that modern science and traditional values must grow together.

Referring to the democratic ethos of JNU, V-P Radhakrishnan said debate, discussion, dissent and even confrontation are essential elements of a healthy democracy.

However, he added that such processes must ultimately lead to a conclusion.

Once a decision is taken, he emphasised, there must be a collective willingness to cooperate in its implementation to ensure smooth and effective administration.

The Vice-President appreciated the inclusive atmosphere of JNU and the efforts by the University to promote equity and social inclusion in both student admissions and faculty recruitment.

He also commended the leadership of the university for expanding its academic engagement into emerging and civilisational fields, including the establishment of new Centres for Hindu, Jain and Buddhist Studies at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

He also appreciated JNU's sustained efforts to promote Indian languages through initiatives such as the Special Centre for Tamil Studies and chairs and programmes in Assamese, Odia, Marathi and Kannada, saying that knowledge creation must flourish in mother tongues in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy.

