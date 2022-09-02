Vacant posts to be filled soon: UP BJP president

Lucknow, Sep 2 Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Friday said that all vacant posts in corporations and boards will be filled soon.

In an exclusive interview with , Chaudhary said, "We have a list of vacant posts in corporations and boards. It is a very important issue and process of filling the vacant posts will start soon."

Responding to a question on distribution of ticket for the civic polls prior to the Lok Sabha polls, he said the party will not promote dynasty politics, but a decision in this regard will be taken when the time comes, indicating that the saffron party can soften its stand on the said decision.

On grievance that despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, officers are not listening to party workers, he said the government is fulfilling the promises made in the poll manifesto. If there are some personal problems, we will resolve them mutually.

After becoming the president of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Chaudhary had resigned from the minister's post.

On many people in party holding two posts, Chaudhary said a system will be formed under which a person will automatically get relieved from the previous post after getting a new one.

When asked which party you see as your competitor, Chuadhary said no one stands in front of the BJP.

"SP is main opposition party in the state but its former ally O P Rajbhar had already told where SP president Akhilesh Yadav resides or how much active he is in politics. Where is BSP chief? Congress' brother sister duo is not being seen. There is no opposition and we are standing amid the public. We are in direct conversation with public."

On sugarcane farmers' payment, Chaudhary claimed that "previous governments had sold sugar mills but our government thought about the farmers even during the Covid times and kept the sugar mills running".

The BJP government has made record payments to the sugarcane farmers. There is no agitation for sugarcane payment now. People have rejected opposition in the Assembly polls.

Farmers agitation ended with the withdrawal of the three farm laws. The talks about launching farmers' agitation are now just being done by members of provocative gang who are doing it for their own benefit.

On impact of the SP-RLD alliance in western part of the state, he said that in the bad times too, the BJP bagged the maximum number of votes from the West only. The first phase of the state Assembly poll was held in the SP-RLD's stronghold, but the saffron party bagged 46 seats of the 58. No performance can be better than this. BJP is most loved.

