Vande Bharat train covers Ahmedabad-Mumbai distance in 5.30 hours

The new Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train on Friday covered the distance of 492 km between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in 5.30 hours during its inaugural journey. The train departed for Mumbai from platform number 9 of the Ahmedabad railway station at 2 pm and reached the Mumbai Central station at 7.30 pm.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said there were 313 passengers on board -- 47 in executive chair car class and others in chair car coaches -- besides railway officials and mediapersons. As many as 313 passengers travelled by the train on the first day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar around 10.30 in the morning.