Vande Bharat train pelted with stones in West Bengal

Unidentified miscreants on Monday pelted stones at the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express in north Bengal’s Malda on the second day of the train’s journey after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Even though no passengers were injured, the glass of a door of coach number C-13 was shattered because of the impact. Railway authorities have started a probe, and have registered a case under section 154 of the Railways Act.

“There was a case of stone pelting on the New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Kumarganj around 5:50 pm on Monday. One main door-glass was affected. None were injured. There was no delay in the schedule,” said a senior railway official.PM Modi flagged off West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express on Friday, and it commenced passenger service on January 1. The incident triggered a blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress and its principal opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party.