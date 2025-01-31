Varanasi Boat Accident: Vessel Carrying 60 Passengers Capsizes in Ganga River (Watch Video)

A boat carrying 60 passengers capsized near the Man Mandir Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday afternoon, January 31. There are no reports of any casualties, two sustaining minor injuries in the accident. All the passengers have been rescued with the help of ferries and sailors. It is being said that all the devotees on the boat were residents of Odisha.

According to the initial information received, the accident took place after a collision between a ferry and a small boat crossing the Man Mandir Ghat in the middle of the Ganga River. All the devotees in the boat were wearing life jackets, due to which all the passengers were rescued safely. Lifeguard and NDRF teams are present at the spot.

Visuals From Ganga River

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A boat capsizes in Ganga River in #Varanasi. Several people rescued. More details are waited.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2025

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows NDRF rescue workers trying to rescue passengers from the Ganga River. It is being said that all the passengers are safe. An FIR was filed against the boat owner.

Additional Police Commissioner Dr S. Chinappa says, "Today, two private boats collided in the Ganges. One boat had 58 people, and the other had 6. The larger boat hit the smaller one, causing it to capsize..."