Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Fire: Over 200 Two-Wheelers Burned to Ashes in Massive Parking Lot Blaze (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a Cantt Railway parking lot in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night (29 November). Over 200 vehicles parked in the lot were engulfed in flames. The fire caused multiple explosions due to bike fuel tanks bursting, leading to chaos and panic among passengers at the station, who began running in all directions.

Upon receiving the alert, six fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. After more than one and a half hours of effort, the fire was finally brought under control at around 3 am. Officials suspect the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Fire Video

वाराणसी के कैंट स्टेशन पर भीषण आग, पार्किंग में खड़ी 200 गाड़ियां जलकर खाक....वीडियो pic.twitter.com/9d8ajWTFm0 — Raju Sharma (@RajuSha98211687) November 30, 2024

According to reports, the parking lot is situated near platform one of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station. On Friday evening, more than 200 two-wheelers were parked in the area. At approximately 9 pm, a bike reportedly caught fire due to a short circuit. Although the parking operator and bystanders managed to extinguish the initial fire by pouring water, the issue wasn’t fully resolved.

200 Bikes Burned Into Ashes at Cantt Railway Station Parking Lot

#WATCH | UP: Several two-wheelers destroyed after a fire broke out at the parking lot of Varanasi Cantt railway station, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yjqyADzOih — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

At around 1:30 am, the seat cover of the same bike began smouldering again. By then, the parking operator was asleep. The fire quickly spread, turning into an inferno. The situation escalated when the tanks of several bikes started bursting with loud explosions, causing widespread alarm.

The parking operator promptly informed the GRP (Government Railway Police), RPF (Railway Protection Force), and the police control room. Fire brigade and police teams arrived at the scene and worked together to extinguish the fire.