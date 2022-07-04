Varanasi court adjourns Gyanvapi hearing till July 12

Varanasi, July 4 The Varanasi court on Monday adjourned till July 12 hearing in the Gyanvapi case.

Advocate Abhay Nath Yadav, representing the Muslim side, has presented 47 arguments out of 51 in the court. The lawyer has to present five more arguments and it is expected that the remaining argument will be completed on Tuesday.

The lawyers representing the Muslim side took the court through arguments on the history of the area since 1669. Legal issues were raised and cases were moved in the pre and post-independence years. The Muslim side is arguing on all the cases and issues related to Gyanvapi Mosque from 1669.

A list of around 40 persons, including lawyers and litigants, permitted to enter courtroom was given to the police deployed at the scene. No other person is being allowed entry. Media has also been barred from the proceedings.

Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid survey matter, said: "The Muslim side has given its arguments, date for the next hearing is July 12, keeping in mind everyone's convenience. The Muslim side to keep its arguments on law-point in front of the court then."

On May 30, the district court deferred the hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women till July 4, according to a lawyer representing the petitioner women.

Advocate appearing for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid had cited various judgements to support his argument that the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women is barred by the Places of Worship Act.

