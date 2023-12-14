Varanasi may get another Vande Bharat train during PM Modi's visit

Varanasi, Dec 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the launch of another Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and Delhi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency on December 17-18.

The first Vande Bharat train was launched from Varanasi in 2019.

Besides, the announcement for establishment of a railway tribunal in Kashi, covering 18 districts of the region, is also expected to be made by the Prime Minister.

Among the projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi will be Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara four-lane road and some other projects of railway and petroleum ministries.

The Varanasi Police commissioner has directed officials to ensure that the public does not face inconvenience due to the VIP movement and issued directions for finalizing route diversion plans for smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, BJP Kashi regional unit president Dilip Singh Patel launched a door-to-door campaign to mobilise people for the public meeting of the Prime Minister in Sevapuri on December 18.

According to Patel, the Prime Minister will visit an exhibition based on the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Cutting Memorial School ground in Cantonment after his arrival on December 17. He will visit Namo Ghat and attend Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 2.0 event.

He will address a public meeting on December 18.

The Prime Minister is likely to gift projects worth Rs 12,000 crore to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi during his two-day visit.

The PM will inaugurate 17 projects and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects, said Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.

