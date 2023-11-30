Veera Rana becomes MP's 2nd woman Chief Secretary

Bhopal, Nov 30 Veera Rana, a 1988 batch IAS officer, took additional charge of Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Rana became the second woman chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, after Nirmala Buch.

Buch, who died on July 10 this year, served in the post from September 1991 to January 1993.

The state government issued orders giving additional charge as Chief Secretary to Veera Rana late on Wednesday, and she took over charge on Thursday.

Outgoing Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, a 1985 batch IAS officer, retired on Thursday after serving two extensions of six months each.

Bains, considered close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was due to retire in November 2022 but was given two consecutive extension by the Centre because of Chouhan's request.

Rana is due for retirement in March 2024. Her husband is a retired IPS officer of the MP cadre, Sanjay Rana.

