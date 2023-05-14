Vellore sizzles at 41.5 degree Celsius as mercury soars across TN; 'respite unlikely for next 4-5 days'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 : The maximum temperature soared at several places in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with Vellore sizzling at 41.5 degrees Celsius, Chennai Regional Meteorological Department said adding that there will be no respite from the soaring heat for the next 4-5 days.

The rise in temperature was attributed to the movement of a Cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said that 10 districts including Chennai, Cuddalore, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Parangepettai, Tanjore, Trichy, Thiruthanni have recorded more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.77 degrees Celsius) as the maximum temperature on May 14.

Chennai recorded the maximum temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius (105.2 degrees Fahrenheit), Vellore recorded 41.5 Celsius (106.7 F), and Karur recorded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Similarly, districts like Cuddalore, Erode, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Parangepettai, Tanjore, Trichy, and Thiruthanni recorded more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit as the maximum temperature. With this Pondicherry also recorded 38.8 Celsius which is 101.84 Fahrenheit, the release said.

P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of, the Area Cyclone Warning Centre said, "Due to the movement of the cyclonic storm (Mocha) in the Bay of Bengal, the wind pattern has changed, mainly to westerly/northwesterly which transport hot air from the land area. Furthermore, the atmospheric condition is not conducive to the development of clouds, as such direct solar radiation has increased. This condition is likely to continue for the next 4-5 days".

Meanwhile, Super Cyclone Mocha made its landfall in Bangladesh over the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts on Sunday afternoon, India Meteorological Department said in the official release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor