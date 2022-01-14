Veteran journalist Kamal Khan passes away due to heart attack

Senior NDTV journalist Kamal Khan passed away today due to heart attack. He breathed his last at his residence this morning. The demise of Kamal Khan has caused a stir in the field of journalism.

Kamal Khan suffered a heart attack this morning. He was rushed to a hospital. However, he passed away before reaching the hospital. Kamal Khan was living in a government bungalow at Butler Palace in Lucknow. His wife Ruchi Kumar is also a journalist. Kamal Khan was the executive editor of NDTV. He was also honored with the Ramnath Goenka Award.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai expressed grief over the death of Kamal Khan. He wrote,"Terribly sad news to report this morning. Kamal Khan, NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow and a dear dear friend passed away this morning. I will miss you dearly my friend and our long chats. Lots of memories! Devastated. Om shanti.The genius of my friend Kamal Khan: he reported like he spoke.. like a poet with complete mastery over the language. We reported in prose, Kamal in poetry.. RIP dost."