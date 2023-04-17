Veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh passes away

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 17 : Veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh passed away due to heart-related ailments in Guwahati on Monday.

Singh was suffering from heart-related ailments and breathed his last at around 1:00 am on Monday.

The veteran journalist started his career with the Times of India in Tripura and was associated with the field of journalism for over three decades.

He also worked in Economic Times, and BBC and covered the entire North East India.

Assam Chief Minister expressed condolences on the demise of PP Singh and wrote on Twitter - "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh, who was a well-known face of media for 3 decades in the North East. I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers. Om Shanti!"

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid his condolence and wrote on Twitter - "Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran journalist PP Singh. An outspoken voice for the people, he leaves behind a glowing legacy in the media fraternity. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also expressed his condolences on the demise of the senior journalist.

