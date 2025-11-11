Veteran Naga politician, five-time MLA Imkong L. Imchen passes away

Kohima, Nov 11 Veteran Naga politician and five-time MLA Imkong L. Imchen passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 75.

Imchen, who was also the advisor to the Nagaland government (Information and Public Relations, and Soil and Water Conservation departments), is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters.

A native of Mangmetong village in Mokokchung district, Imchen, according to family sources, suffered a heart attack on November 8 and was admitted to a hospital in Kohima.

After initial stabilisation, he was airlifted to Guwahati on November 10 for further medical treatment. He had underlying kidney complications and diabetes, and underwent dialysis before his condition deteriorated.

The Chairman of Mangmetong Village Council said his mortal remains were being taken to Indisen village in Dimapur.

The state government has announced that a state funeral will be held at his official residence at Old Ministers’ Hill, Kohima, on November 12, to be followed by traditional rites in Mangmetong.

Imchen’s public life spanned student activism, tribal bodies, party leadership and five terms as a member of the Nagaland Assembly. He served as President of the Ao Students’ Conference, General Secretary of the Naga Students’ Federation, Vice President, and later, President of Ao Senden, President of the District Congress Committee, and Vice President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee.

He was elected from the Koridang constituency five times, first as an Independent in 2003, then on Naga People’s Front tickets in 2008, 2013 and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023.

He served as a cabinet minister in earlier governments.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda, acting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and many other leaders separately condoled the death.

Nadda, in a post on his X handle, said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of senior BJP leader and MLA Shri Imkong L. Imchen from the Koridang constituency, Nagaland."

"He was a leader who always stayed connected with the people and worked with sincerity for the society. His departure is a great loss for the party and the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

The Governor in his post on X said: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Imkong L. Imchen, Senior Legislator and Advisor for Information & Public Relations, and Soil & Water Conservation, Government of Nagaland. A dedicated leader who served the people with commitment and integrity. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Chief Minister Rio, in his condolence message, said that Imchen was not only a colleague but also his dear friend.

"I knew him as a warm, cheerful and outspoken person, who was never afraid to express his opinions and always stood up for what he believed in. He was a visionary leader, who had the rare ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Throughout his political journey, he worked tirelessly and selflessly for the welfare of the people," the CM said.

Rio said that in his passing, the Ao community and the Naga people have lost a stalwart leader, and the void he leaves behind will be difficult to fill.

