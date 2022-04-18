VHP seeks NIA probe in Jahangirpuri violence

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Jahangirpuri violence that took place in the national capital on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

International joint general secretary of the VHP Surendra Jain claimed that the "jihadi terrorism bomb is ticking in Delhi which can explode any time".

Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become the sleeper cell of terrorists today. My demand is from the central government that an investigation should be done by the NIA because it involves the issue of national security."

The VHP leader further said, "The jihadi mentality is definitely responsible for violence in Jahangirpuri and this is not only happening in India or Delhi but all over the world."

There should not be any kind of politics regarding this attack by anyone. "This is not a normal attack. This is a pre-planned terrorist attack on Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi," he alleged.

The Delhi police have arrested 20 people for their alleged involvement in the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area, including the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired at a sub-inspector.

( With inputs from ANI )

