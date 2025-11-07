Vibrant manifestation of nation's consciousness: CM Mohan Yadav at 'Vande Mataram' event

Bhopal, Nov 7 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that Vande Mataram was not merely a song, but a vibrant manifestation of the nation's consciousness, which ignited the flame of freedom in the hearts of millions.

He said this while inaugurating the state-level 'Vande Mataram: 150th Smaranotsav Ceremony' at the Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanchari Mishra, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, Mayor Malti Rai, and several other ministers and local BJP MLAs also participated in the programme.

On this occasion, they recited the National Song, followed by a band performance of the state police, filling the atmosphere with patriotism. A large number of people participated in the event and chanted slogans such as 'Bharat Mata ki jai', etc.

Chief Minister Yadav, while addressing the gathering, said, "Vande Mataram is not merely a song, but a vibrant manifestation of our consciousness, which ignited the flame of freedom in the hearts of millions of Indian citizens."

He said the 'Vande Mataram Smaranotsav' is a unique example of the imaginative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards national patriotism and the preservation of heritage."

At the state level, 'Vande Mataram: 150th Smaranotsav Ceremony', virtual participation was done in the programme organised in New Delhi.

To commemorate the 150th year of 'Vande Mataram', the BJP government organised similar programmes in all 55 district headquarters across Madhya Pradesh.

While the Chief Minister led the programme in Bhopal, other cabinet ministers participated in the events held in their respective home districts. For instance, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla was in Rewa, Kailash Vijayvargiya attended an event in Indore, Pradhuman Singh Tomar in Gwalior, and Rakesh Singh in Jabalpur.

The CM also attended an event at the state BJP office in Bhopal. He posted on his X handle, "I participated in the event organised to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and extended congratulations and best wishes. On this occasion, to infuse new strength into the resolve of 'Developed India-Developed Madhya Pradesh', I administered the pledge of 'Swadeshi' to the assembled people."

