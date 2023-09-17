Vice President and Lok Sabha Speaker Hoist National Flag at New Parliament Building in Delhi

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, hoisted the national flag at Gaj Dwar in the new Parliament building in Delhi.

The hoisting ceremony occurred a day before the five-day Parliament session beginning on Monday, which could witness the shift of parliamentary proceedings from the old to the adjacent new building.

Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla received a separate guard of honour from the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group.

The event was graced by the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V Muraleedharan, as well as leaders from various parties in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.