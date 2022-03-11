Vice President Naidu interacts with group of students evacuated from Ukraine

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with a group of students from Sikkim who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.

India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Earlier today, more flights carrying many Indian students from the city of Sumy in North-Eastern Ukraine landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

