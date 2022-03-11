Vice President Naidu interacts with group of students evacuated from Ukraine
By ANI | Published: March 11, 2022 07:18 PM2022-03-11T19:18:14+5:302022-03-11T19:25:10+5:30
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with a group of students from Sikkim who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with a group of students from Sikkim who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.
"The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu interacted with a group of students from Sikkim who were recently evacuated from Ukraine," Vice President of India tweeted from its official account.
India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.
Earlier today, more flights carrying many Indian students from the city of Sumy in North-Eastern Ukraine landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app