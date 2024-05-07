Video: After Akhilesh Yadav's Visit To Kannauj Temple, BJP Workers Clean Premises With Gangajal

During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh has seen a surge in political tensions following the circulation of a viral video on social media. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Kannauj on Monday, where he paid a visit to the Siddhapeeth Baba Gaurishankar temple. After the former CM performed darshan and offered prayers, BJP workers proceeded to clean the temple premises with Gangajal (water from the Ganges).In religious purposes, Gangajal is used to purify people and places.

The video of this incident quickly spread across social media platforms, fueling further political debate. BJP workers alleged that Muslim individuals accompanied Akhilesh Yadav to the temple earlier in the day, wearing shoes and slippers, necessitating the cleaning of the temple. During the cleaning, BJP workers chanted slogans of "Har Har Mahadev".

ये एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के बेटे हैं, और खुद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हैं,

UP के सबसे बड़े विपक्षी दल के अध्यक्ष हैं,

विधानसभा में नेता विरोधी दल हैं,

कई बार के सांसद हैं और विधायक हैं,



2017 में इनके सरकारी आवास को खाली करने के बाद गंगा जल से धुलवाया गया,

In response to these claims, SP leader IP Singh stated that National President Akhilesh Yadav hails from a backward class background, insinuating that the BJP's act of cleaning the temple with Ganga water was symbolic of their belief that backward, Dalit, and marginalized communities have no right to worship in Hindu temples. He further added that a similar cleaning had taken place at the former Chief Minister's residence after he vacated it for Yogi Adityanath. Singh asserted that this time, the alliance of these marginalized groups would oust the BJP from power.

SP candidate Lalji Verma shared both videos separately, captioning them - "In the first video, Akhilesh Yadav received blessings by visiting the Gauri Shankar Mahadev Temple in Kannauj. In the second video, BJP workers, acting on their masters' instructions, washed the temple with Ganga water. Do BJP supporters believe that backward and Dalit communities have no right to visit temples? This time, this coalition will remove you from power."