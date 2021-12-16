Vijay Diwas: Sonia Gandhi remembers mother-in-law Indira Gandhi

Ahead celebration of India's victory over Pakistan for Bangladesh liberation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi remembered former Prime Minister and her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, says 1971 was her finest year.

Sonia Gandhi says, her mother-in-law is inspiration to millions of Indians, and also praises her for being the first female leader of India.

Sonia Gandhi said, “50 years ago the courageous people of Bangladesh gave themselves a new future. India stood by its side and gave home to 10 million refugees. Freedom fighters of Bangladesh must be remembered,”.

In the year 2012 Bangladesh's government also honoured Indira Gandhi as ‘Bangladesh Freedom Honour’ for their independence.

After 1971 war over 92,000 Pakistanis were forced to surrender on 16th December. The war was for Bangladesh which was earlier the part of east-pakistan, this victory of India brought Pakistan on the map.

Bangladesh also celebrates this day as ‘Bijoy Dibos’ to mark their independence from Pakistan.