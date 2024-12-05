Vijayasai Reddy to file defamation case against Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 5 YSR Congress Party national General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy announced on Thursday that will file a defamation case against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former chairman and managing director of Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL) KV Rao for making false and baseless allegations against him regarding Kakinada Port and SEZ transactions.

He told reporters in New Delhi Naidu has been conspiring to tarnish his reputation by using KV Rao as a front to file fabricated cases.

Vijayasai Reddy said that KV Rao is a broker and a close associate of Naidu, being used to spread lies about the YSRCP leader. He clarified that the claims of threats and illegal deals involving Kakinada Port are entirely false. He questioned why Rao, who spends most of his time abroad, chose to make these accusations after over four years of silence.

Criticising the lookout notices issued against him, Vijayasai Reddy called them politically motivated and aimed at defaming him. He emphasised that the Chief Minister is using these tactics to mislead the public and cover up his own failures.

He said the defamation suit, to be filed in the High Court next week, will expose the Chief Minister’s vendetta politics and Rao’s dubious role. Vijayasai Reddy further stated that Chandrababu Naidu’s focus on false narratives instead of governance is harming the state. He warned that Chandrababu Naidu will face legal and political consequences for his actions, and assured that the YSRCP will hold him accountable when it returns to power.

KV Rao has filed a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh CID alleging the forcible acquisition of Kakinada Port shares worth Rs 2,500 crore for just Rs 494 crore during the YSRCP rule.

The former chairman and MD of KSPL has accused former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of orchestrating the illegal acquisition. The FIR also names Vijayasai Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Y. V. Subba Reddy’s son Y. Vikrant Reddy, Sharath Chandra Reddy, a non-executive director of Aurobindo Pharma, and auditing firm PKF Sridhar & Santhanam.

According to the complaint, 40 per cent of Kakinada Port, valued at Rs 2,500 crore, was forcibly acquired for just Rs 494 crore. Similarly, 49 per cent of Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ), worth Rs 400 crore, was purchased for a mere Rs 12 crore, even after a competing offer from GMR Group for the full amount.

The CID has issued lookout notices against Vijayasai Reddy, Vikrant Reddy and Sharat Chandra Reddy to stop them from leaving the country.

In another development, Vikrant Reddy, who is named as A1 in the case, has filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail. He denied allegations made against him.

