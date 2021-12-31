Virender Sehwag's sister Anju joins AAP in Delhi

Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday in Delhi.

"I think AAP is doing good work in Delhi. It is getting famous in other parts of the country as well like Punjab. I chose AAP as I think one must always choose a party where you can express your views clearly," Anju Sehwag told ANI.

This came months ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor