Virologist discover outbreak of Rift Valley Fever in human cells

While the world has not yet fully recovered from the corona crisis, a fourth wave of covid has occurred in some countries, including China, and now another virus has been discovered by scientists that could reach humans from animals. The virus is called Rift Valley Fever (RVF). Rift Valley fever (RVF) is a viral disease most commonly seen in domesticated animals such as cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels. People can get RVF through contact with blood, body fluids, or tissues of infected animals, or through bites from infected mosquitoes.

Scientists have discovered exactly how the virus reaches humans. Most cases of Rift Valley Fever are found in African countries. However, the World Health Organization has warned that the virus could become dangerous in the future. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Rift Valley fever could lead to an pandemic in the future. Bleeding in animals causes the onset of the disease. Many have died of Rift Valley fever.

Bleeding animals are bitten by mosquitoes. After that, when the same mosquito bites people, the virus enters their body. According to The Star, Rift Valley fever has caused many pregnant women in Africa to lose their babies. In addition, many women have given birth prematurely.

The infant mortality rate has increased by 4.5 times. Dr. Safdar Ganai, a virologist from Jammu and Kashmir, has discovered how the Rift Valley Fever virus is transmitted. The virus travels to human cells through a protein called LRP1. This protein does the work of removing the low density lipoprotein. Lipoprotein works to bring bad cholesterol into the bloodstream. A report on this has been published in a science magazine called Cell.