Vishakhapatnam: TDP accuses state government, over 37 year old woman suicide case

Former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayan on Tuesday registered a complaint of a suspicious death after a 37-year-old woman committed suicide on being issued a notice by the revenue staff over a land dispute.

The TDP leader also indicted the state government for torturing the 37-year-old woman.

As per reports, a woman, identified as Achayamma (37) committed suicide by jumping into a well after being indisposed as she was issued a notice by the revenue staff in a 70-yard land dispute in Govindapuram, Pendurthi.

While talking to reporters, Bandaru said, "Achiyamma did not commit suicide, she was tortured and killed by three people. YSRCP is harassing the poor Dalit people in the state."

Bandaru Satyanarayana demanded that a case be registered under the charges of murder of the deceased immediately and an investigation be carried out.

Earlier one policeman, Rambabu was injured, following a brawl with the villagers of Pedunthri, while he was clearing the way for an ambulance with Achiyamma's body.

According to sources, the police took the body in an ambulance against the will of the deceased's husband.

The husband, namely Chinababu reportedly obstructed the ambulance's way as he was not allowed to see the face of the body. Following this Chinababu, along with the villagers intercepted the ambulance's way, and in an attempt to clear the way, for the ambulance, Sub Inspector Rambabu fell down and was allegedly thrashed.

The SI sustained a fracture on his leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The police have filed a complaint against selected persons, and an investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

