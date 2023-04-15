Vishu 2023: Keralites celebrate traditional New Year

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 15 : Kerala on Saturday celebrated Vishu, which marks the beginning of the agricultural New Year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his best wishes on the occasion.

"Vishu greetings to everyone. Wishing you all a great year ahead," Prime Minsister Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminded people of their rich agrarian tradition. He called for unity and rejection of divisive forces that conspired to spread hatred and communalism.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan greeted people of the State on the occassioin. He asked people to use the occasion to spread happiness and strengthen the bonds of togetherness.

Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan and Speaker AN Shamsheer also conveyed their Vishu greetings.

Hundreds of people thronged temples including the famed Sabarimala and Guruvayur temples early this morning to seek divine blessings.

On the day celebrations begin with the ritualistic practice of viewing 'Vishu Kanni' (a collection of auspicious items such as fruits, flowers, paddy stalks, vegetables, ornaments, a mirror and an image of Hindu God Krishna among other items set before an illuminated lamp (nilavilaku). It is believed that if one views this as the first sight on waking up, it heralds prosperity for the entire year.

"Today is a very special day. There is already a festive feel to it. All the rituals of a great temple are performed here this Vishu, said, Rajasekhar, Temple Advisory Committe, Chittoor Sri Krishna Temple.

Children whose eyes are covered are led from their beds straight to view the 'Vishu Kanni' at dawn. In return elders gift "Vishukaineettam" (usually coins).

A sumptuous feast, new clothes and the bursting of firecrackers are some practices that are followed on the day. As Vishu falls during a holiday, children don't have much homework to do. They celebrate Vishu with joy.

As in many other traditional festivals, Vishu is associated with many noble values like togetherness, caring for one another, respect for farming etc.

The spring festival marks the beginning of a new agricultural cycle in Kerala. Traditionally farmers pray on Vishu day for abundance in their harvest. Special pujas take place in many temples.

According to one legend, Vishu marks the day when Sun starts again rising in the east after the demon Ravana was killed by Lord Rama. The Sun God had been, according to the legend, prevented by Ravana from rising in the east. According to another legend Vishu falls on the day when Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura.

A day before on Friday people were seen thronging markets and shopping centres. In Kottayam, many people are seen collecting flowers from the Konna tree for Vishu K. In the district most of the shops are filled with a variety of statues of Lord Krishna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor