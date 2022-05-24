Vismaya suicide: Husband gets 10-year jail term

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 A Kollam court on Tuesday sentenced Kiran Kumar, husband of Ayurveda medical student Vismaya who hanged herself last year, to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 12.50 lakh for abetting the suicide.

Disappointed with the quantum of punishment, Vismaya's mother said the family will approach higher courts as the punishment was not enough.

"We expected a life sentence and since that has not happened, we will approach higher courts," said the mother who was keenly watching the news on TV channel at her home.

However, Vismaya's father said there are rules and for a dowry case of this nature, this is the maximum punishment.

"Still we will seek legal steps after speaking to experts as we feel there are more accused in the case," said the distraught father who was at the court to hear the verdict.

Of the fine amount, a sum of Rs two lakh will go to Vismaya's parents.

On Monday, Kollam Additional Sessions Court judge K.N.Sujith found Kiran Kumar, who was an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, guilty of the various crimes put forward by the prosecution which included abetment of suicide and also tormenting the victim in the name of dowry among other things.

Vismaya was found hanging at her husband Kiran Kumar's home in Kollam district on June 21, 2021.

The reason that surfaced was Kumar was unhappy with the brand new car, along with 1.20 acre of land and 100 sovereigns of gold, he got as dowry. He was harassing Vismaya as the Rs 10 lakh car gave low mileage and hence he wanted to sell it off and buy a new luxury car.

Kumar was arrested and dismissed from service after the case evoked a public outcry.

The case had attracted a huge public attention. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had visited Vismaya's house and announced that he will be at the forefront of any campaign against dowry. He then announced that an oath should be taken by all students at the time of their convocation that they will not take or give dowry.

The probe team had submitted a 500-page charge sheet in Kollam court, accusing Kiran Kumar of abetment of suicide and nine other sections under the IPC.

Police finished the probe in express time, and the charge sheet lists 102 witnesses, 96 documents and 56 material objects as evidence.

The trial in the case took four months.

