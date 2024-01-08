Vistara to Track Flight Demand Amidst Escalating Tensions Between India and Maldives

In the midst of the ongoing tensions between India and Maldives, Vistara announced on Monday that it will closely monitor the demand for flights between the two nations, emphasizing the evolving nature of the situation. The airline currently runs a daily flight from both Mumbai and Delhi to Male.

Airline's Chief Commercial Officer Deepak Rajawat said it has not cancelled anything as of now and will monitor the demand for flights. The situation is very evolving right now we will have to monitor in a week or so, he said at a briefing in response to queries about the Maldives situation.

Flights to the Maldives are also operated by Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet. However, there has been no response or comments from these three airlines regarding the present situation.

India has expressed its serious concerns to the Maldives regarding social media comments made by several ministers of the country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row. On Sunday, the government of the Maldives suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.