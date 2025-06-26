‘Vote for your children’: Prashant Kishor slams RJD and NDA

Patna, June 26 Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over the issue faced by Bihar, and asked the common people to consider their children’s future before voting in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a massive public gathering in Barhara, Kishor, while targeting Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, said the 30-35 years of their rule have pushed Bihar into backwardness, turning it into a labour-exporting state.

“Children from Ara and Bhojpur are being forced to go to Gujarat to work as labourers. Meanwhile, PM Modi is taking your votes but building factories in Gujarat,” Kishor said, questioning the crowd.

“When the vote is yours, why are the factories in Gujarat and not in Bihar?” he asked. The crowd responded enthusiastically, raising hands in agreement.

In a passionate appeal, Kishor urged voters to break away from traditional political loyalties.

“Don’t vote for leaders who have looted you and your children’s future. Next time, vote not for Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, or PM Modi, but for the education and employment of your children,” Kishor said.

He added that real change in Bihar will only come when people vote for their own issues, not for politicians.

“Establish people’s rule in Bihar. Vote by looking at your children’s faces, not leaders’ faces,” he said.

Kishor’s convoy received grand receptions across several towns en route from Patna to Bhojpur.

Supporters welcomed him with drums, garlands, and slogans at various places, including Kayamnagar Bazaar, Bakhorapur, Nekham Tola, Saraiya Bazaar, Balua Bazaar, and others.

Ahead of the meetings, Kishor also offered prayers at the Bakhorapur temple, signifying his grassroots connect.

He thanked the Election Commission for allotting the “School Bag” as the election symbol of the Jan Suraj Party, calling it a symbol of hope, education, and transformation.

“This school bag is the path to end poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment in Bihar,” he declared.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Prashant Kishor reiterated that education is the foundation of Jan Suraaj’s ideology.

“The only way to transform Bihar is through education. And the school bag symbolises that mission,” he said.

He emphasised that Jan Suraaj’s dream is to ensure that the children of Bihar carry school bags, not migrate as labourers.

“This is not just a symbol; it is a message to every household that we stand for your children’s future,” Kishor said.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor