Vote-from-home: Eligible voters 'enthusiastically' exercise franchise in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 6 The 'vote-from-home' facility for senior citizens above the age of 85 and for people with over 40 per cent disability commenced in Rajasthan on Friday for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said the facility is being provided to eligible voters of 12 constituencies, which will go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Voters enthusiastically exercised their franchise sitting at home, he added.

Kamla Devi, 93, a resident of Jaipur's Banipark, exercised her franchise from home.

"I had started avoiding voting as had to face problems in walking... However due to this humanitarian initiative of the Election Commission, today I am able to exercise my franchise while sitting at home," she said.

Kamala Devi said that the initiative will infuse a new energy towards elections among the elderly.

N.R. Mathur, 87, also took advantage of the facility. After voting, Mathur said that he is happy that the Election Commission has respected the seniors by bringing the polling facility to their house.

Retired Judge V.S. Dave, 92, a resident of Banipark, also expressed gratitude to the Election Commission after casting the vote from his home.

Besides Jaipur, many elderly and disabled persons used their right to franchise in different parts.

Differently abled Jagdeep Singh, 24, of Hanumangarh said that he had gone to the booth and voted in the Assembly elections. However this time, he didn't have to go polling station to exercise his franchise.

The home voting facility will continue till April 13.

Election officials said that 36,558 voters have opted for home voting in the first phase on 12 seats, including Jaipur, Sikar, Ganganagar, Bikaner, of which 27,524 are senior citizens and 9,306 are people with disabilities (PwDs).

CEO Gupta said that 76,636 eligible voters have opted to vote from home for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. This includes 58,954 elderly voters and 17,682 PwDs.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

