'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to culminate tomorrow in Patna with road show and rally

Patna, Aug 31 After covering 23 districts of Bihar in 14 days, the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will culminate on Monday at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan with a massive road show and rally.

The Yatra, which began in Sasaram (Rohtas district), has been positioned by the Opposition as a fight to “save democracy and voting rights of common people of Bihar".

According to the programme for September 1, the leaders of the INDIA bloc will pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Maidan from 10.50 a.m. – 11.05 a.m.

The march will proceed from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue via S.P. Verma Road, Dak Bungalow Chowk, Kotwali Police Station, Nehru Path, Income Tax roundabout and conclude at Ambedkar Park, Nehru Path at 12.30 p.m.

The INDIA bloc leaders have given the name of the march, called the Gandhi to Ambedkar march.

They will pay floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at his statue at 12.30 p.m.

From 12.40 p.m. – 2.30 p.m., a public rally will be held there.

The rally will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, in the presence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi.

Throughout the Yatra, the INDIA bloc leaders targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that over 65 lakh names have been deleted.

They alleged that the exercise was carried out to benefit the BJP and its allies by deliberately removing the names of the poor and marginalised, seen as traditional supporters of Opposition parties.

“The removal of lakhs of names from Bihar’s voter list is not just political manipulation but a direct attack on the democracy and the citizenship rights of the people,” the leaders charged during the campaign.

