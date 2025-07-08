Vrindavan: Pet Dog Dies of Suffocation After Being Left in Locked Car While Owners Visit Temple (Watch Video)

A five-year-old Labrador Retriever died of suffocation after being left locked inside a parked car near Shriyad Hospital in Vrindavan while its owners went for temple prayers. According to reports, the couple arrived in Vrindavan for darshan and left their pet inside the vehicle with the windows only slightly open. A security guard had advised them to take the dog along, but they reportedly said the animal was sleeping and said they had left the window slightly open for ventilation.

Around an hour and a half later, the guard noticed the dog was unconscious. The animal's tongue was hanging out and it was gasping for breath. The dog had also become stuck under the driver’s seat and was unable to move. A video of the dog struggling inside the car has gone viral on social media. After a 45-minute effort, the door was opened and the dog was pulled out. Locals poured water on the dog in an attempt to revive it. The dog was taken by rickshaw to a veterinary hospital. Doctors declared it dead on arrival.

When the couple returned from the temple and saw a crowd near their car, they realised their pet had died. The parking staff reportedly explained the situation. The couple broke down in tears and admitted that the dog had been with them since it was 55 days old.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among locals and animal rights supporters.