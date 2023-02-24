Vyapam scam: Two handed 4 years' rigorous imprisonment

New Delhi, Feb 24 A special CBI court dealing with the Vyapam cases has awarded four years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons including a candidate and an impersonator in connection with irregularities in the police constable recruitment exam in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam cases) handed RI to Ajay Pratap Singh (impersonator) and Narottam Singh Dhakar (candidate) while also imposing a fine of Rs 8,100 on both.

The CBI had registered the case on December 15, 2015 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and had taken over the investigation of a case earlier registered at a police station in Gwalior's Purani Chawani.

The FIR was lodged against Ajay Pratap Singh and Narottam Dhakar on allegations of impersonation in connection with the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2012.

"On questioning, Singh accepted that instead of Dhakar, he had appeared in the examination. During the investigation, it was revealed that the impersonator was arranged by two middlemen to appear in the exam in place of Dhakar. Expert opinion on handwriting and thumb impression also established that Singh had appeared in place of the actual Dhakar," the CBI said.

Later, a court convicted the two accused but acquitted the two middlemen.

