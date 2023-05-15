Wankhede allowed free hand to witness Gosavi in Aryan Khan case: Report

New Delhi, May 15 NCB officials, in connivance with private persons, allegedly tried to extort Rs 25 crore from family members of Aryan Khan by threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of narcotics substances, says the report of Special Enquiry team (SET), in connection with the high-profile Aryan Khan case.

The report of the SET, chaired by the DDG, NR, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), said that NCB official Sameer Wankhede was helping independent witness K.P.Gosavi to create an impression that he was an NCB official.

Later, this amount was finally settled at Rs 18 crore, and a a token amount of Rs 50 lakh as bribe money was also taken by independent witness Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza but later a part of this amount was returned by them.

"Sameer Wankhede, ZD, in the capacity of the immediate supervisory officer, had directed to take Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail as the independent witness in the proceedings against the accused and directed NCB official V.V. Singh to let Gosavi handle Aryan Khan while taking him to NCB office. Thus he allowed a free hand to Gosavi and others in order to create fake impressions of Gosavi (being an NCB officer)," read the report.

The DDG also alleged in the report that there were allegations of criminal misconduct and corrupt practices by Wankhede and case IO Ashish Ranjan, and they could not sufficiently justify their acquired assets as per their declared income.

"Wankhede didn't explain his foreign visits and had apparently misdeclared the expenditure on his foreign travels. He has also not declared the source of his foreign visits properly. It was also found that Wankhede had indulged in the sale and purchase of expensive wrist watches with a private entity, Viral Rajan, without intimating the department," the report read.

Aftet this, tje DDG had handed over the report to the CBI to file a case against Wankhede, V.V. Singh, and Ashish Ranjan.

