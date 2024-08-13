Wanted goon injured after TN police open fire in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 13 A rowdy classified under Category A+ by the Tamil Nadu Police was injured after the police opened fire at him on Tuesday.

The goon, Rohit Raj, has 14 criminal cases registered against him, including for murder and attempt to murder.

Sub-Inspector Kalaiselvi fired at the accused after he attacked her team members with a broken beer bottle in a bid to escape. Kalaiselvi warned him not to run away before shooting on his knee with her service weapon in an act of self-defence, the police said

A senior officer told IANS that the history-sheeter was allegedly involved in the murder of another criminal named Shivakumar in Mylapore.

Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner Ragupathy told mediapersons that a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused after he didn't appear for a hearing in a criminal case following which a special team was formed to nab Rohit.

The officer told IANS that the police team traced his whereabouts and nabbed him from his hideout in T.P. Chatram on Tuesday morning.

Rohit and two injured head constables were rushed to a government hospital for treatment.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu police had drawn flak from human rights bodies and political parties for highhandedness.

Thiruvengadam, an accused in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President K. Armstrong, was shot dear by the police last month. The police had said that Thiruvengadam was shot after he attempted to attack policemen when he was taken to a secluded place to retrieve the weapons used for the BSP leader's murder.

Political parties, including the BJP, AIADMK and PMK, had lashed out at the police stating they were trying to cover up something in connection with Thiruvengadam's 'murder'.

