Wanted member of Gogi gang held after brief encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, May 3 A hardcore criminal and member of the infamous Gogi gang, who had three non-bailable warrants against him and was wanted in three cases, including murder, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital, an official of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Md. Faijan a.k.a Nanhe a.k.a Kalu a.k.a Goga (35) and is a resident of Sawda in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that specific input was received that Faijan would be coming near Japanese Park, Sector-10, Rohini, Delhi at about 2.15 a.m. on Friday on his black colour motorcycle to meet his associates.

“Based on the above said information a trap was laid near gate No.3 of Japanese park, Rohini, Delhi. At about 2.30 a.m. a motorcycle rider was intercepted. When he came to know that police had surrounded him, he immediately opened fire on the police team and tried to run from the spot,” said the DCP.

The police team also in self-defence fired back and Faijan sustained injuries in his right leg. “One sophisticated semi-automatic pistol used by him, and three live bullets were recovered. He has been shifted to Dr. BSA Hospital. Legal Action as per law is being taken against him,” the DCP added.

