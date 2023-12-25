Wanted rape accused escapes from CISF custody at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 25 A man, who is a prime accused in a rape case registered in Punjab's Ludhiana, escaped from the custody of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an official said on Monday.

The man identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, had arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.

Upon his arrival, Singh was intercepted by immigration officials who discovered a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him.

Subsequently, he was handed over to CISF personnel stationed at the airport. The accused, who had been evading law enforcement since April 2020, was finally apprehended.

However, Singh exploited a moment of vulnerability and fled from the custody of CISF officers.

“On 20.12.2023 one pax (passenger) holding Emergency Certificate issued in the name of Amandeep Singh arrived at IGI airport from Bahrain by flight no. Al-940 who was handed over to us by outgoing shift-B,” read the FIR.

“Pax was a LOC, wanted in case dated April 7, 2020 under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at City Khanna police station, Ludhiana, Punjab with remarks 'Detained and handover intercepted person to local police and inform originator',” the FIR stated.

Singh was under the custody of CISF staff on duty, when at around 10 a.m. while CISF Guard went for washroom on December 20, he exited the arrival immigration area illegally by jumping the Counter no. 33 gate (Indian Side).

“Thus pax cheated Indian Immigration by illegally escaping from the arrival immigration area therefore; a case may be registered against him under relevant sections of law,” the FIR stated.

A senior police official said that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused and further probe is going on.

The case against Singh has been filed under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC at the IGI airport.

