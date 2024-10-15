Waqf Bill Controversy: Opposition MPs Walk Out of Joint Committee Meeting Over Derogatory Remarks by BJP Member (Watch Video)

Several opposition MPs and members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) walked out of a joint committee meeting of the JPC tasked with examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The members made derogatory remarks by one of the BJP members during the meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 15.

The JCB meeting on Tuesday witnessed an exchange of words between BJP and opposition party members, and things turned stormy. The opposition expressed their dissatisfaction with the conduct during the meeting, asserting that such comments were unacceptable and undermined the decorum of the discussion. This incident reflects ongoing tensions between the opposition and the ruling party regarding the handling of the bill and parliamentary proceedings.

Opposition MPs Walk Out of Joint Parliamentary Committee Meeting

VIDEO | Several opposition MPs, including AAP's Sanjay Singh, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Congress' Syed Naseer Hussain boycott a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Delhi.#waqfbill2024



Earlier on Monday, opposition leaders walked out of a meeting, alleging that it was not functioning according to rules. A deposer accused Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge of being involved in the Waqf land scams in Karnataka.

Opposition MPs walked out after the deposition by Anwar Manippady, ex-vice-president of Karnataka BJP and former chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission, who accused Kharge of being involved in the Waqf land scam.

