Watch: Amit Malviya’ insults veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on live TV after Congress win in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Amit Malviya courted controversy on Saturday as he used some nasty and derogatory terms on live television against renowned Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. The BJP's IT cell chief lost his cool on Sardesai after the party's heavy defeat in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. He even accused Sardesai of being a "propagandist" while covering the elections." This is propaganda… You should go… You should retire… You are 58...!"You should go and write your third book on how BJP wins the 2024 election… You go and prostrate yourself before Sonia Gandhi and ask for a Rajya Sabha seat," he told Sardesai on India Today's live debate.

Today the level with which @amitmalviya was speaking on @IndiaToday was really really low. How could he talk to @sardesairajdeep the way he did. One may have differences, but stooping to such a level is uncalled.



Huge respect for the calm attitude of Rajdeep.



If BJP… — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) May 13, 2023

Sardesai managed to keep his cool throughout the debate and asked Malviya not to threaten him."You better be careful…Please don't threaten me," Sardesai said before offering to send Malviya a box of sweets to cool him down.mit Malviya who trended on Twitter for his live statements on a television channel after Congress wrested Karnataka from the BJP on Sunday said keeping Rahul Gandhi away seems to have worked for the Congress from Himachal to Karnataka. Mocking at Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to the Karnataka victory that people's power defeated the strength of crony capitalism, Amit Malviya said this statement by Rahul Gandhi 'took the cake. 'While Malviya targetted Rahul Gandhi, the Congress attributed Karnataka's success to a great extent to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Siddaramaiah said Karnataka should be the stepping stone for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become the PM of the country," Siddaramaiah said.Some heavyweight BJP candidates faced defeat in the Karnataka election including BC Nagesh, who as the education minister was at the centre of the hijab controversy; BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, health minister K Sudhakar, housing minister V Somanna etc.



