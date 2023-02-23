Watch: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar breaks down during raid, luxury item recovered

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in a multi-crore laundering case, broke down in front of the officers as a surprise raid resulted in a seizure worth lakhs from his prison cell in Delhi, showed CCTV visuals this morning.

A Gucci sandal worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two pairs of jeans worth Rs 80,000 were found in the alleged conman's prison cell in Mandoli Jail.

Sukesh stood in the corner of his cell and wept before Jailor Deepak Sharma and another officer as they carried out the surprise raid along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The alleged conman was apprehended in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, in which Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned by police.

Sukesh was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a fresh money laundering case involving former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife.

The new charges against him are for more than Rs 3.5 crore, which his wife allegedly paid to bail out her husband.