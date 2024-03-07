WATCH: New CCTV Footage of Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspect Shows Bomber Boarding BMTC Bus

Published: March 7, 2024 01:25 PM

A new CCTV video has revealed the Rameshwaram cafe blast suspect boarding a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. ...

A new CCTV video has revealed the Rameshwaram cafe blast suspect boarding a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video clip, the suspect is seen wearing a cap, a face mask with glasses, black shoes, black pants, and a greyish-green button-up shirt. He boards the bus and heads towards a seat. However, he notices the CCTV camera, turns around, and promptly walks out of its surveillance area.

Watch Bus CCTV Video:

The low-intensity blast occurred at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on March 1, injuring 10 people. It was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a one-hour timer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case. It announced a Rs 10 lakh cash reward for any information on the man involved in the blast.

Tags :Rameshwaram Cafe BlastRameshwaram CafeBengalurucctvBmtc