'Water crisis highlighting inequalities within cities, between nations'

New Delhi, Dec 20 Mridula Ramesh, a leading clean-tech angel investor with a portfolio of over 15 startups and who is involved in multiple initiatives to build climate entrepreneurship, ran out of water at her Madurai home in 2013.

In trying to find out why that happened and what could be done about it, her first book, "The Climate Solution" and entry into the world of climate happened only to realise that people speaking about climate change speak almost exclusively of carbon, while the climate itself speaks in the language of water.

"For India, arguably one of the most vulnerable countries to the changing climate, water needs its share of the conversation," and her new book, "Watershed"

