Waterways will usher in new era of growth in northeast region: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday expressed confidence in the growth potential of waterways saying that they will usher in a new era of growth in India's north-eastern region.

Inaugurating an exhibition at the Waterways Conclave in Assam's Dibrugarh, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sonowal said that a waterways ecosystem that will connect India with its neighbouring nations and lead to newer job opportunities is being developed under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Waterways Conclave opened today to a bevy of industry stakeholders and policymakers visiting the city. As many as six MOUs are slated to be signed during the event. In addition, more than 40 national and global companies are participating in the exhibition.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has set up a theme pavilion to highlight the potential of the waterways sector and showcase its projects.

Additionally, a dedicated Netherland Country Pavilion - comprising several Dutch companies to showcase new technology and innovation for the waterways sector - has been set up at the exhibition.

The conclave is also taking forward the vision of the Prime Minister on 'Vocal for Local' by giving a platform to local companies to highlight Assam's handicrafts, tea and artisans in the exhibition, notable among these being groups promoted under the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Dibrugarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

