Wayanad Landslides: Actor Fahadh Faasil Donates ₹25 Lakhs to CM's Distress Relief Fund

Wayanad hit by a huge landslide which took more than 200 lives. Rescue operations are currently underway as all branches of the Armed Forces, along with civil administration and disaster relief teams, work tirelessly to aid those impacted by the crisis. More than 700 people have been successfully evacuated through a mix of makeshift bridges and relentless human effort. People from all over the world are sending help and relief fund. Actor Fahadh Faasil and his friends also contributed rs.25 lakh to flood relief fund.

In a statement, the actor expressed deep concern for the people of Wayanad. He commended the government's ongoing efforts, along with volunteers and rescue teams, in supporting affected communities. The dedication and resilience of the people have been truly inspiring, prompting him to offer support during this challenging time. To assist with relief and rehabilitation, he is donating Rs 25,00,000 (Twenty-Five Lakhs Only) to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, hoping this contribution will provide essential aid to those in need. His thoughts and prayers are with the community as they navigate this difficult period, and he believes that together, they can endure and overcome.

As of August 1, the Wayanad district administration reported that the massive landslides on July 30 have resulted in 177 deaths, including 25 children and 70 women, with over 200 people injured. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers continue to clear debris. Post-mortems for 252 bodies are still pending, and 100 bodies have been identified. So far, 92 body parts have been recovered from the rubble.