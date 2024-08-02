Wayanad Landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Directs Withdrawal of Controversial Note Restricting Comments by Scientists

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Chief Secretary V. Venu to rescind a contentious directive from the State Disaster Management Authority. This note had prohibited science and technology institutions in the state from releasing their opinions and study reports to the media concerning the recent fatal landslides in Wayanad.

In a statement released Thursday night, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described reports that the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had instructed scientific institutions and experts not to visit the disaster-stricken Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad or share their assessments as misleading.

"The state government does not have such a policy," the Chief Minister said. "The Chief Secretary has been directed to immediately intervene and withdraw the communication that conveyed such a message," he said.

Previously, the scientific community had vehemently protested against a directive issued by State Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, Tinku Biswal. The note had instructed all science and technology institutions in the state to refrain from conducting field visits to Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad, the site of devastating landslides that resulted in numerous fatalities on Tuesday.